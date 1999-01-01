Avolites console installed at Fillmore New Orleans

Fillmore New Orleans, Live Nation’s Crescent City take on the iconic San Francisco music hall, is a 2,200-capacity entertainment venue that opened its doors in mid-February 2019 with back-to-back shows by Coheed and Cambria and Duran Duran.

Decked out with signature Fillmore nostalgia - including the classic chandeliers - the new second-story, 22,000-square-foot venue also features aesthetic nods to NOLA, including recycled wood and wrought iron. The club is also now home to a new Avolites Tiger Touch II lighting control console, installed by Knoxville-based Bandit Lites.

“Live Nation is using the Tiger Touch II in several of its Fillmores, House of Blues clubs and select theaters, including in New York City, San Antonio and Detroit,” says Dan Schartoff, SVP Production, Live Nation Clubs & Theaters.

Pictured (left to right): John Jenkinson, Bandit Lites; Brad White, Avolites/Group One; Austin Dominique, Fillmore New Orleans; and Dan Schartoff, Live Nation.

